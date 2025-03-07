Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Court orders virtual hearing for remanded suspects

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has ordered that the case involving the nine suspects remanded in connection with the notorious criminal and drug trafficker “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder be heard via Skype today (07).

The directive was issued to the court’s Registrar, who has in turn informed prison authorities to make the necessary arrangements for the virtual hearing.

The decision was made considering potential security risks associated with transporting the suspects to court.