Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Court orders virtual hearing for remanded suspects

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Court orders virtual hearing for remanded suspects

March 7, 2025   06:54 am

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has ordered that the case involving the nine suspects remanded in connection with the notorious criminal and drug trafficker “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder be heard via Skype today (07).

The directive was issued to the court’s Registrar, who has in turn informed prison authorities to make the necessary arrangements for the virtual hearing.

The decision was made considering potential security risks associated with transporting the suspects to court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)

Reforms to be implemented to modernize Sri Lanka Customs - President (English)