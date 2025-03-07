Tuition classes targeting 2024 (2025) O/L exam prohibited from Tuesday

Tuition classes targeting 2024 (2025) O/L exam prohibited from Tuesday

March 7, 2025   10:45 am

Conducting and organizing tuition classes, seminars, workshops and assistance over social or other electronic media etc. aimed at students scheduled to sit for the upcoming 2024 (2025) G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination will be prohibited from midnight on 11 March 2025.

Accordingly, all tuition and revision classes, as well as seminars and other programs oriented towards the 2024 (2025) O/L exam will be banned from midnight on Tuesday (March 11), the Department of Examinations said. 

Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules, the Commissioner General of Examinations noted.

The 2024 (2025) Ordinary Level exam is scheduled to begin on 17 March, 2025.

