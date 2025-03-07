Two arrested for attempting to bribe police sergeant

Two individuals have been arrested for offering a bribe of Rs. 20,000 to a sergeant at the Nikaweratiya Police Station and for aiding and abetting the act.

According to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the suspects attempted to bribe the officer to have two individuals—who were wanted by the Unsolved Crimes Investigation Unit of the Nikaweratiya Headquarters Police for a cattle theft case—named as witnesses instead of suspects.

The arrested individuals are residents of Dambadeniya and Alawwa, CIABOC said in a statement.

They were apprehended by the Bribery Commission at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday (06) at a shop opposite the Nikaweratiya Police Station and near the station’s main gate.

The suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate’s Court today.