South Korea court cancels President Yoons arrest warrant

March 7, 2025   11:14 am

A South Korean court cancelled on Friday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol’s arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was arrested in mid-January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Seoul Central District Court spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

“South Korea’s rule of law is still alive,” Yoon’s legal counsel said, according to broadcaster YTN.

Yoon is expected to be released immediately and take part in his trial while out of detention, local media said.

Yoon’s lawyers had argued the warrant issued on January 19 that has kept him in detention was invalid because the request filed by prosecutors was procedurally flawed.

He declared martial law on December 3 saying it was needed to root out “anti-state” elements but lifted the decree six hours later after parliament voted to reject it. He has said he never intended to fully impose emergency military rule.

Weeks later he was impeached by the opposition-led parliament on accusations he had violated his constitutional duty by declaring martial law.

Yoon faces a separate criminal trial and became the first sitting president to be arrested on criminal charges on January 15.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies

