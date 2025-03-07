Very sexy, but not healthy: Transport Minister on train delays

March 7, 2025   11:35 am

Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says that Sri Lanka’s railway service will be made attractive to public and also efficient and timely within the next one or two years.

Addressing concerns related to the repeated delays in train services during today’s (07) parliamentary session, the Minister stated that when foreigners think of Sri Lanka, one of the first images that comes to mind is its iconic train journeys. 

“Sri Lanka’s railway service has now become very sexy, everyone loves that. But I must say that even though it is sexy, it is not healthy. It always gets delayed. Now, the officials in Sri Lanka Railways have managed to bring down the frequency of train delays and cancellations, but it is yet to reach a good level.”

“A train delay means that a thousand of people get delayed. The railway service is a pride for our country. This is not possible do as soon as possible, but we expect to make the railway service attractive to public and also efficient within the next one or two years”, he added.

