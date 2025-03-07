Sri Lanka opens doors for women in Railways and SLTB, including as train and bus drivers

March 7, 2025   12:06 pm

The government has made a policy decision to recruit women for various positions in Sri Lanka Railways and the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), including railway guards and train drivers, Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake said.

Speaking in Parliament today (07), Rathnayake emphasized that the government expects to see ‘highly efficient’ female railway guards, train drivers, and bus drivers by next year.

He stated that the ministry made this policy decision in recognition of International Women’s Day, which falls tomorrow (08).

Furthermore, the Transport Minister expressed the government’s aspiration to entrust the country’s school bus service to women.

