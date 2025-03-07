400 unprotected railway crossings to be made safe - Transport Minister

Leader of the House and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake says that around 400 unprotected railway crossings have been identified across Sri Lanka, and plans are in place to make all of them safe by the end of this year.

Speaking during the 2025 Budget’s Committee Stage Debate in Parliament today (07), Rathnayake emphasized that it is the government’s responsibility to ensure the safety of these crossings.

He highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating that while building efficient transportation systems takes time, ensuring the safety of the public should not be delayed.

Rathnayake further noted, “There are a large number of unprotected railway crossings in our country. Even today, a three-wheeler was hit in the Aluthgama area.”

“We have identified four hundred unprotected crossings. Our aim is to make all railway crossings in Sri Lanka, which have been declared unsafe, safe by next month, with the involvement of public participation and the private sector. This is our responsibility, and while creating good transportation takes time, protecting the lives of the people should not be delayed,” he added.