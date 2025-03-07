Piumi Hansamali claims CID actions impacted business, court orders CID to respond

March 7, 2025   03:00 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has summoned the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to appear before the court on March 21 and present facts in connection with a request made by Piumi Hansamali through a motion.

Hansamali, an influencer, who is under investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, has claimed that her business operations have been negatively impacted due to the actions of the CID officers.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake has issued the order today (07) after considering submissions made by Hansamali’s legal representatives.

Her lawyer alleged that officers from the Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the CID have been questioning customers who purchase cosmetics from Hansamali’s business, causing significant harm to its operations. He argued that these actions violate her rights and stated that these facts are being presented in line with the Judicature Act.

Taking the submissions into account, the additional magistrate issued a notice for the OIC of the Illegal Assets Investigation Division to provide a response before the court on the designated date.

Hansamali is currently under investigation for allegedly acquiring assets and property through illegal means. The Illegal Assets Investigation Division of the CID has already recorded a statement from her regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, she has also filed a writ petition before the Court of Appeal, seeking an order to prevent her arrest in connection with the investigation. When the case was called, police had informed the court that Hansamali would not be taken into custody at this time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

