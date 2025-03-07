Police increase rewards for firearms and grenades taken into custody

In response to the recent spike in crimes involving illegal firearms and hand grenades, Sri Lanka Police has launched extensive programs aimed at reducing crime and ensuring public safety.

As part of these efforts, ongoing operations to seize illegal firearms and grenades have been intensified.

To further encourage police officers and private informants, the Police Reward Fund has increased the reward amounts provided for the seizure of such weapons, as detailed below:

Updated Reward Structure:

Type of Weapon Reward Amount Paid For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades with Suspect (Rs) For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades without Suspect (Rs) For Officers Private Informants For Officers Private Informants T-56 Assault Rifle 1,000,000 750,000 750,000 500,000 Pistols 400.000 350,000 350,000 300,000 Revolvers 300,000 250,000 200,000 150,000 Other Foreign-Manufactured Non-Automatic Firearms 150,000 100,000 100,000 75,000 Repeaters 100,000 75,000 50,000 30,000 Foreign-Manufactured Rifles 50,000 30,000 30,000 20,000 Any Other Locally-Manufactured Firearms 30,000 20,000 25,000 15,000 Foreign-Manufactured Grenade 50,000 30,000 30,000 20,000

Sri Lanka Police has assured that the identities of individuals providing information will be kept strictly confidential.

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding illegal firearms and grenades to assist in creating a safer environment, police said.