Police increase rewards for firearms and grenades taken into custody
March 7, 2025 04:37 pm
In response to the recent spike in crimes involving illegal firearms and hand grenades, Sri Lanka Police has launched extensive programs aimed at reducing crime and ensuring public safety.
As part of these efforts, ongoing operations to seize illegal firearms and grenades have been intensified.
To further encourage police officers and private informants, the Police Reward Fund has increased the reward amounts provided for the seizure of such weapons, as detailed below:
Updated Reward Structure:
|
Type of Weapon
|
Reward Amount Paid
|
For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades with Suspect (Rs)
|
For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades without Suspect (Rs)
|
For Officers
|
Private Informants
|
For Officers
|
Private Informants
|
T-56 Assault Rifle
|
1,000,000
|
750,000
|
750,000
|
500,000
|
Pistols
|
400.000
|
350,000
|
350,000
|
300,000
|
Revolvers
|
300,000
|
250,000
|
200,000
|
150,000
|
Other Foreign-Manufactured Non-Automatic Firearms
|
150,000
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
75,000
|
Repeaters
|
100,000
|
75,000
|
50,000
|
30,000
|
Foreign-Manufactured Rifles
|
50,000
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
20,000
|
Any Other Locally-Manufactured Firearms
|
30,000
|
20,000
|
25,000
|
15,000
|
Foreign-Manufactured Grenade
|
50,000
|
30,000
|
30,000
|
20,000
Sri Lanka Police has assured that the identities of individuals providing information will be kept strictly confidential.
The public is encouraged to report any information regarding illegal firearms and grenades to assist in creating a safer environment, police said.