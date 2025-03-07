Police increase rewards for firearms and grenades taken into custody

Police increase rewards for firearms and grenades taken into custody

March 7, 2025   04:37 pm

In response to the recent spike in crimes involving illegal firearms and hand grenades, Sri Lanka Police has launched extensive programs aimed at reducing crime and ensuring public safety.

As part of these efforts, ongoing operations to seize illegal firearms and grenades have been intensified. 

To further encourage police officers and private informants, the Police Reward Fund has increased the reward amounts provided for the seizure of such weapons, as detailed below:

 

Updated Reward Structure:

 

Type of Weapon

                                                      Reward Amount Paid

For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades with Suspect (Rs)

For Seizure of Firearms/Grenades without Suspect (Rs)

For Officers

Private Informants

For Officers

Private Informants

T-56 Assault Rifle

1,000,000

750,000

750,000

500,000

Pistols

400.000

350,000

350,000

300,000

Revolvers

300,000

250,000

200,000

150,000

Other Foreign-Manufactured Non-Automatic Firearms

150,000

100,000

100,000

75,000

Repeaters

100,000

75,000

50,000

30,000

Foreign-Manufactured Rifles

50,000

30,000

30,000

20,000

Any Other Locally-Manufactured Firearms

30,000

20,000

25,000

15,000

Foreign-Manufactured Grenade

50,000

30,000

30,000

20,000

 

Sri Lanka Police has assured that the identities of individuals providing information will be kept strictly confidential. 

The public is encouraged to report any information regarding illegal firearms and grenades to assist in creating a safer environment, police said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

Govt. will invest Rs.604 bn in health sector within next few months - Minister (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

EC mandates 25% youth, 50% female representation in LG Polls nominations (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu evading arrest, police seek public assistance (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Former Minister Mervyn Silva remanded (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

Ex-IGP Deshabandu on the run? Police seek public assistance for arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm