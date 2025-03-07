Math teacher arrested over sexual assault of 8 female students

March 7, 2025   05:01 pm

A mathematics teacher from a school in the Aralaganwila Education Division within the Dimbulagala Education Zone, has been arrested today (07) by Aralaganwila Police in connection with the sexual assault of eight Grade 10 female students. 

The arrest follows multiple complaints filed by parents regarding the teacher’s conduct, Aralaganwila Police said. 

The investigations have revealed that the teacher had allegedly assaulted the students in question on multiple occasions. 

Police stated that the accused teacher is scheduled to be produced before the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court today (07). 

Under the guidance of the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the Aralaganwila Police, a team of officers, including the Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children and Women, is conducting further investigations into the matter.

