Public warned of fake AI-generated videos misusing CBSL Governors image

March 7, 2025   05:29 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has strongly warned the public about fraudulent AI-generated videos misusing the CBSL Governor’s image, which are currently circulating on social media, particularly Facebook. 

“These deceptive videos falsely portray the CBSL Governor as endorsing investment schemes that promise extraordinary financial returns. They also direct viewers to a suspicious external link, likely aimed at defrauding unsuspecting individuals,” it said in a statement. 

The CBSL categorically denies any involvement in such promotions and emphasizes that it does not engage in or endorse any investment schemes whatsoever. 

These videos are clear attempts by fraudulent parties to mislead the public using deep-fake technology and AI-generated content, the statement added. 

The central bank urges the public to: 

• Be vigilant and refrain from engaging with such fraudulent content. 

• Verify information from official CBSL sources, such as its website (www.cbsl.gov.lk) and official social media pages. 

• Report suspicious content to CBSL for clarification through CBSL’s official communication channels. 

The CBSL said it is actively working with law enforcement agencies to take necessary action against such scams. 

 

