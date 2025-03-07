Acting Weligama OIC interdicted

The Acting Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Weligama Police Station has been interdicted over his alleged connection to a shooting incident in 2023, the Police Media Division said.

He had surrendered to the court on Tuesday (04) as the court had issued arrest warrants against him and several police officers including the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon in connection with the incident.

On March 01, the Matara Magistrates Court imposed an overseas travel ban on former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon based on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following reports that although the investigating officers had searched the residences of Deshabandu Tennakoon located at Hokandara and Giriulla, they had failed to find him at those homes.

The court had ordered the arrest of 8 persons including former officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) and the former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon on February 28, and to name them as suspects in the shooting incident that took place in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara on December 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, the police announced on Thursday (06) that the ex-IGP is on the run and evading his arrest, and urged the general public to report any information regarding his whereabouts to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).