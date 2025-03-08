Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers expected in parts of the island

March 8, 2025   07:23 am

The Meteorology Department says that the prevailing dry weather conditions on the island are expected to temporarily change on March 10 and 11.

Showers may occur in several places, particularly in the Eastern and Uva provinces.

Except for a few showers in Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, and Kalutara districts in the evening or night, mainly fair weather will prevail across the island, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected in several places on the island during the morning.

