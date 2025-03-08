On the occasion of International Women’s Day, President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka highlighted the historical significance of the global women’s movement and the vital role Sri Lankan women have played in shaping the country’s political and economic future.

Acknowledging the roots of International Women’s Day in the labor rights struggles of New York in the early 1900s and the Russian women’s strike for “Bread and Peace” in 1917, the President emphasized that the day stands as a direct victory for the global women’s rights movement.

Reflecting on Sri Lanka’s progress, President Dissanayaka expressed gratitude for the immense contribution of women to the formation of the National People’s Power (NPP) government. He noted that despite decades of discussion, women’s political representation remained stagnant until the last general election, which saw a breakthrough with the election of 22 female Members of Parliament.

The President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to gender equality and social justice, highlighting the implementation of a production-based economic policy aimed at ensuring active female participation.

“With women making up 51.7% of our population, their role in economic development is indispensable,” he stated.

He also underscored the administration’s dedication to safeguarding women’s rights in all areas of life, including workplaces, public transport, and communities, with a firm stance against gender-based violence and discrimination. The government has prioritized embedding these principles into national policies.

In alignment with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” Sri Lanka is celebrating under the theme, “Strong She Will Be: A Pathway to Build a Sustainable Future!” The President emphasized that this theme underscores the country’s commitment to achieving tangible gender equality.

“As we strive for economic prosperity and a secure future for the daughters of our society, we look forward to the unwavering support of all women in leading our country toward a new era of progress,” he said, extending his warmest wishes to all Sri Lankan women.

Full Speech by President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka on International Women’s Day 2025:

“International Women’s Day is a direct victory for the movement advocating women’s rights. The concept of Women’s Day originated from a march in New York City, where approximately 15,000 women demanded shorter working hours, better wages and voting rights.

Later, March 8 was recognized as International Women’s Day, inspired by the Russian women who went on strike demanding “Bread and Peace” during the February Revolution of 1917, which laid the foundation for significant political change.

The contribution of Sri Lankan women to the formation of the National People’s Power (NPP) government has been immense. As a government, we express our gratitude for this invaluable support and take pride in the initial steps we have taken within a short period to secure victories for Sri Lankan women.

For decades, the topics of women’s political representation, participation and leadership remained subjects of discussion rather than action. However, the election of 22 women as Members of Parliament in the last general election marked a turning point in the country’s political landscape.

Furthermore, in pursuit of gender equality and social justice, we have implemented our economic policy; a production-based economic approach, ensuring the active and effective participation of women, who make up 51.7% of the population.

With a vision of a just society, a free nation and empowered women, we are committed to safeguarding women’s rights in all aspects of life, including the home, public transport, workplaces, communities and politics. This includes preventing all forms of violence against women, ensuring gender-discrimination and protecting women’s rights. We have prioritized incorporating these principles into national policies.

In alignment with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment,” we celebrate Women’s Day under the theme, “Strong She Will Be a Pathway to Build a Sustainable Future!” This theme powerfully reflects the commitment to equal rights for all women and girls, emphasizing a practical and meaningful approach to achieving gender equality.

As we strive for economic prosperity and a secure future for the daughters of our society, we look forward to the unwavering support of all women in leading our country toward a new era of progress. On this International Women’s Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all.”