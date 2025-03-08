The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has congratulated President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sri Lanka’s impressive economic progress and emphasized the importance of continuing economic reforms.

In her first virtual meeting with Dissanayake, the IMF chief said she highlighted that these reforms are crucial for attracting investments and improving living standards in the country.

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Georgieva stated:

“First virtual meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. I congratulated him on Sri Lanka’s impressive achievements and discussed the importance of continuing reforms supported by the IMF arrangement to attract investments and raise living standards.”