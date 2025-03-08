PM assures probe into female teacher being assaulted at Embilipitiya school

A male teacher at a school under the Zonal Education Office in Embilipitiya has allegedly assaulted a female teacher yesterday (7).

National People’s Power (NPP) Monaragala District MP, Chathuri Gangani, made a special statement in Parliament today (8), condemning the assault and calling for immediate action.

She confirmed that the assault took place in the presence of the school principal, and that the injured female teacher is currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

She further stated that, in light of the announcement of International Women’s Day and Women’s Week in the country, it is deeply distressing that women continue to face such acts of violence.

She expressed her profound disappointment and strongly condemned the incident, particularly as a woman.

In response, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the incident had been reported to her this morning.

She assured the House that legal action would be taken in relation to the assault.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister indicated that the Ministry of Education (MOE) would be notified to initiate disciplinary procedures, and a detailed report on the matter would be presented in Parliament within today.