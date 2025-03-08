Sri Lanka records over 500,000 tourist arrivals in first 2 months of 2025

March 8, 2025   04:34 pm

The total number of foreign tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka in the first two months of 2025 has already surpassed 500,000, according to the latest data.

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has expressed confidence in reaching the target of 3 million tourist arrivals for the year 2025.

The tourism industry, which remains a significant contributor to Sri Lanka’s economy, is currently experiencing remarkable growth. 

The expected target of 2 million foreign tourist arrivals for 2024 was successfully achieved.

It is noteworthy that more than 500,000 foreign tourists visited Sri Lanka in the initial two months of this year, which has further fueled optimism within the sector. 

According to the SLTDA, a total of 530,746 foreign tourists arrived in Sri Lanka between January 1 and March 5, 2025.

The largest nationality of tourists, numbering 84,476, arrived from neighboring India. 

Following India, Russia contributed more than 70,000 tourist arrivals, while the United Kingdom ranks third with over 50,000 visitors.

Furthermore, significant numbers of tourists have also arrived from countries such as Germany, France, and China. 

Notably, approximately 37,768 foreign tourists visited the island in the first five days of March alone.

