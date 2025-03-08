Two injured in shooting incident at Gampaha

March 8, 2025   07:50 pm

At least two persons have been injured and hospitalized following a shooting incident at Akarawita in Gampaha.

Police said that two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle had opened fire on them before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 p.m. today (8).

The attack targeted two individuals at a motorcycle spare parts shop, police said. 

The injured victims, aged 30 and 34, are residents of the Katugastara and Yakkala areas. They have been admitted to Gampaha Hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting has not yet been determined. 

Gampaha Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

