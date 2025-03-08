Bill to ban corporal punishment of children to be introduced soon  Justice Minister

Minister of Justice and National Integration Harshana Nanayakkara has announced that steps will be taken to swiftly pass a bill prohibiting the corporal punishment of children.

The Minister made this statement in Parliament today (March 8) during the Committee Stage Debate on expenditure head of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, in response to a statement made by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa.

During the debate, Premadasa emphasized the importance of incorporating children’s and women’s rights into the country’s fundamental rights chapter.

He proposed amending the Constitution to guarantee these rights and strengthening Sri Lanka’s commitments to international agreements on women’s and children’s rights.

“I also specifically propose the announcement and implementation of two special presidential task forces—one for children and the younger generation, and another for women in this country,” he said.

Minister Nanayakkara, in his response, acknowledged the necessity of a robust legal framework to protect women and children.

He agreed with the Opposition Leader’s call for constitutional amendments but pointed out that legal measures alone may not be sufficient to change societal attitudes.

“Can attitudes be changed solely through law? These attitudes are shaped during childhood,” Minister Nanayakkara said.

“A child’s character develops based on what they see in their environment. If we want to create a society where women are safe and respected, it starts at home. While we can enact laws and amend the Constitution, I believe that if every mother and father teaches their children to respect women from a young age, we will gradually build a society where men stand up for the protection of women.”

The Minister also reiterated his commitment to addressing corporal punishment in children’s upbringing.

“We specifically need to ban corporal punishment that harms children,” he stated.

“A bill has already been drafted, and as the Minister of Justice, I will take the necessary steps to present it to Parliament as soon as possible,” Minister added.