PM Harini vows action against political interference in education

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the crises emerging within the education system are primarily due to the improper implementation of policies and political interference, and immediate actions will be taken to investigate the collection of funds in schools for various reasons.

The Prime Minister made these remarks at the Parliament in response to questions raised during the first session of the Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education.

The prime Minister further stated that the education reforms scheduled to be implemented in 2026 will be based on five key pillars namely introducing a new curriculum, developing human resources, improving infrastructure facilities, raising public awareness of the new educational reforms, and conducting evaluations and assessments.

During the discussion, it was reached to a consensus on appointing subcommittees to implement the necessary future measures, according to Prime Minister’s Media Division.

Additionally, the Prime Minister stated that measures will be taken to minimize disparities between schools, physically inspect school to identify necessary infrastructure developments in order to implement new reforms, take necessary actions on the construction projects that have been halted, and renovate and improve the unsafe premises in schools.

Further, the discussion was centered in addressing the existing shortage of teachers, facilitating the transfers to balance teacher distribution, filling out the vacancies for principals and performing duties, and addressing the administrative issues in both provincial and national schools, the statement added.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Education Madhura Senawirathna, members of the parliament in both government and opposition parties, Secretary to Parliament Kushani Rohanadheera, Secretary to the Ministry of Education Nalaka Kaluwewa, and officials from the Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education, along with affiliated institutions.