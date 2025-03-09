2025 LG Elections: 18 parties, 57 independent groups place deposits

March 9, 2025   09:52 am

The Election Commission has issued a statement regarding the political parties and independent groups that have placed their deposits thus far to contest the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections.

It states that, as per the process of accepting deposits that began on March 3, deposits have been placed for 168 Local Government institutions as of 4.15 p.m. on Friday (March 7).

Accordingly, the Election Commission stated that 18 recognized political parties and 57 independent groups have so far placed deposits for these 168 Local Governments.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara says that it will be possible for the SJB to claim victories in a significant number of Local Government institutions in the upcoming Local Government Elections.

He says that a meticulous plan has already been prepared to gain power in the Colombo Municipal Council.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa claims that many who supported the National People’s Power (NPP) in the previous elections have rejoined the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) after realizing the truth.

However, Deputy Minister Nalin Hewage stated that the opposition parties will be left out and wiped out after the local government elections.

57 independent groups place deposits for 2025 LG Elections by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

