Sumeda Ranasinghe sets new national record, qualifies for World Championships

Sumeda Ranasinghe sets new national record, qualifies for World Championships

March 9, 2025   10:29 am

Sumeda Ranasinghe has a new national record in Javelin Throw and has now qualified to represent Sri Lanka at the next World Championships in Japan.

He threw a distance of 85.78 meters to establish a new Sri Lankan record in the event. 

Meanwhile, he is also the first athlete to reach the direct qualification standard this season.

The previous national record of 85.45 meters was set by Rumesh Tharanga in 2024.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

International Women's Day celebrated across the world on March 8 (English)

International Women's Day celebrated across the world on March 8 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Australians brace for first cyclone in 51 years to hit the coast near Brisbane

Australians brace for first cyclone in 51 years to hit the coast near Brisbane

Deputy Minister reveals list of MPs allocated 'Viyathpura' houses (English)

Deputy Minister reveals list of MPs allocated 'Viyathpura' houses (English)

Sri Lanka opens doors for women in Railways and SLTB, including as train and bus drivers (English)

Sri Lanka opens doors for women in Railways and SLTB, including as train and bus drivers (English)