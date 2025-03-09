Sumeda Ranasinghe sets new national record, qualifies for World Championships

Sumeda Ranasinghe has a new national record in Javelin Throw and has now qualified to represent Sri Lanka at the next World Championships in Japan.

He threw a distance of 85.78 meters to establish a new Sri Lankan record in the event.

Meanwhile, he is also the first athlete to reach the direct qualification standard this season.

The previous national record of 85.45 meters was set by Rumesh Tharanga in 2024.