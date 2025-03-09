Police recover several illegal firearms in raids across the island

March 9, 2025   11:09 am

Sri Lanka Police have recovered several illegal firearms from various areas of the island.

Based on a tip-off received, a raid was carried out by a team of officers from the Elpitiya Police Station in the Mandakanda area of the Elpitiya Police Division. 

A suspect was arrested with a revolver-type firearm capable of firing T-56 ammunition and three rounds of T-56 ammunition. The arrested suspect is a 44-year-old resident of the Mandakanda area in Karandeniya.

Furthermore, based on another tip-off, a raid conducted in the Kolladeniya area of the Dambagalla Police Division by officers from the Dambagalla Police Station resulted in the arrest of a suspect with a locally manufactured firearm. The arrested suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Gangodagama area in Uva.

Additionally, a team of officers from the Ulukkulam Police Station conducted a raid in the Pawakkulama area of the Ulukkulam Police Division based on a tip-off and arrested two suspects with two locally manufactured firearms. The arrested suspects are 27 and 32 years old, residents of the Pawakkulama area.

Meanwhile, a suspect was arrested with a locally manufactured firearm during a raid in the Gallegoda area of the Kotawehera Police Division, based on a tip-off received by a team of Kotawehera Police officers. The arrested suspect is a 56-year-old resident of the Gallegoda area.

A 9mm firearm and 9mm ammunition were also found hidden in a bush near an electrical transmission tower near Suwatha Uyana in Eldeniya. 

Kadawatha Police are conducting further investigations to find the individuals who hid the weapon at this location.

