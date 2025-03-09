21-year-old female arrested over heroin racket

March 9, 2025   02:52 pm

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested by the Divulapitiya Police for her involvement in large-scale heroin racket in the Divulapitiya area.

Based on information received from officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit at the Divulapitiya Police Station, the police have seized 10 grams and 100 milligrams of heroin from the young woman, a resident of the Horagasmulla area in Divulapitiya.

During the interrogation of the suspect, it has been revealed that the racket had been ongoing for some time and that drugs had been sold in several areas.

The heroin seized from her possession is valued at over Rs. 200,000, according to the police.

After being produced before the Minuwangoda Court, she has been ordered to be remanded until March 18.

