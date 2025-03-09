Sri Lankan cricketer Ashen Bandara arrested

Sri Lankan cricketer Ashen Bandara arrested

March 9, 2025   03:17 pm

Sri Lankan cricketer Ashen Bandara has been arrested by the Piliyandala Police.

Ashen Bandara, a resident of the Kolamunna area in Piliyandala, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a person after entering their house.

The incident had reportedly occurred after an argument with a resident of the house next to Ashen’s home escalated due to his car blocking the road.

The suspect has been released on police bail and is scheduled to appear before court on March 12.

