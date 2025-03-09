Chinese woman critically injured after falling from moving train

A female Chinese tourist traveling on a train plying from Nanu Oya to Badulla on the Up-country Railway Line has been seriously injured after falling off a moving train near the Idalgashinna tunnel today (09).

After being admitted to the Haputale Divisional Hospital, she was transferred to the Diyatalawa Base Hospital for further treatment and later moved to the Badulla Teaching Hospital.

The injured woman, a 35-year-old Chinese national, had been travelling with her head outside the train when she struck her head on the 19th railway tunnel in Idalgashinna and subsequently fell from the train.

Following the accident, she was initially transported by train and later transferred to the hospital via the ‘1990’ ‘Suwa Seriya’ ambulance service.

She has sustained severe head and leg injuries, and her condition remains critical, hospital sources confirmed.