Female suspect arrested for defrauding nearly Rs. 4.5 million

Female suspect arrested for defrauding nearly Rs. 4.5 million

March 10, 2025   08:19 am

A female suspect has been arrested in connection with a warrant issued by the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was arrested by a team of officers from Hatton Police near the Hatton Railway Station last evening (09).

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Kandegedara, Badulla.

It has been revealed that the suspect has deceived several people in various parts of the island by advertising on the social media platform Facebook, promising to pay attractive interest rates for investments. She has obtained nearly Rs. 4.5 million in this manner and gone into hiding without repaying the money.

Hatton Police are conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)