Female suspect arrested for defrauding nearly Rs. 4.5 million

A female suspect has been arrested in connection with a warrant issued by the Hatton Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was arrested by a team of officers from Hatton Police near the Hatton Railway Station last evening (09).

The arrested suspect is a 31-year-old resident of Kandegedara, Badulla.

It has been revealed that the suspect has deceived several people in various parts of the island by advertising on the social media platform Facebook, promising to pay attractive interest rates for investments. She has obtained nearly Rs. 4.5 million in this manner and gone into hiding without repaying the money.

Hatton Police are conducting further investigations.