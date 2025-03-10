Canadian woman arrested at BIA with over 17 kg of Hashish

A 20-year-old Canadian woman has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle a consignment of Hashish estimated to be worth around Rs. 17.5 million into Sri Lanka.

The arrest was made by customs officers at the airport last night (9). The suspect, an undergraduate student, was on her first visit to Sri Lanka.

According to authorities, she had travelled from Toronto, Canada, to Abu Dhabi before arriving at the BIA onboard Etihad Airways flight EY-396 at 8.35 p.m. yesterday.

Upon inspection, customs officers discovered a total of 17 kilograms and 573 grams of Hashish concealed in three blankets inside her luggage.

The suspect, along with the seized narcotics, has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) at BIA for further investigation.