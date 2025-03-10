Train services on up-country line restored

Train services on up-country line restored

March 10, 2025   10:00 am

The Nawalapitiya Railway Control Room has announced that train services on the Up-country Railway Line, which were suspended due to the derailment of the engine of the 1008 passenger train from Badulla, have been fully restored as of 8:30 a.m. today (10).

The derailment occurred in the Pallegama area of Nawalapitiya at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday (09), leading to the complete suspension of railway operations along the route.

As a result, the night mail train traveling from Colombo Fort to Badulla was halted at Gampola Railway Station, while the night mail train from Badulla to Colombo Fort was stopped at Nawalapitiya Railway Station until this morning (10).

According to railway authorities, the engine of the derailed train moved around 270 feet forward before colliding with a hillside, bringing it to a stop. 

The incident also caused significant damage to the railway tracks, the Railway Control Room officials further said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)