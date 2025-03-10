Train services on up-country line restored

The Nawalapitiya Railway Control Room has announced that train services on the Up-country Railway Line, which were suspended due to the derailment of the engine of the 1008 passenger train from Badulla, have been fully restored as of 8:30 a.m. today (10).

The derailment occurred in the Pallegama area of Nawalapitiya at around 6:00 p.m. yesterday (09), leading to the complete suspension of railway operations along the route.

As a result, the night mail train traveling from Colombo Fort to Badulla was halted at Gampola Railway Station, while the night mail train from Badulla to Colombo Fort was stopped at Nawalapitiya Railway Station until this morning (10).

According to railway authorities, the engine of the derailed train moved around 270 feet forward before colliding with a hillside, bringing it to a stop.

The incident also caused significant damage to the railway tracks, the Railway Control Room officials further said.