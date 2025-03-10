Renowned American artist Aloe Blacc arrives in Sri Lanka

Internationally acclaimed American singer Aloe Blacc has arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (10) for a three-day visit to Sri Lanka.

Aloe Blacc, who has topped music charts in 22 countries and is a nominee for the prestigious Grammy Awards in the United States, is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya, Senior Advisor to the President on Science and Technology at the University of Houston, USA.

The purpose of his visit is to engage in discussions regarding the initiation of an investment project in Sri Lanka’s health sector.

The artist arrived at BIA at 8:24 a.m. today aboard Qatar Airways flight QR-664 from Doha.

He was accorded a warm welcome by officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, alongside Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya.