Renowned American artist Aloe Blacc arrives in Sri Lanka

Renowned American artist Aloe Blacc arrives in Sri Lanka

March 10, 2025   10:21 am

Internationally acclaimed American singer Aloe Blacc has arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) this morning (10) for a three-day visit to Sri Lanka.

Aloe Blacc, who has topped music charts in 22 countries and is a nominee for the prestigious Grammy Awards in the United States, is visiting Sri Lanka at the invitation of Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya, Senior Advisor to the President on Science and Technology at the University of Houston, USA. 

The purpose of his visit is to engage in discussions regarding the initiation of an investment project in Sri Lanka’s health sector.

The artist arrived at BIA at 8:24 a.m. today aboard Qatar Airways flight QR-664 from Doha. 

He was accorded a warm welcome by officials from the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, alongside Professor Gomika Udugamasooriya.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)