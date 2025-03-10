Starting again from the beginning: Chamal Rajapaksa to contest 2025 LG Polls

Starting again from the beginning: Chamal Rajapaksa to contest 2025 LG Polls

March 10, 2025   11:23 am

Former Speaker of Parliament and former Minister Chamal Rajapaksa says he will contest the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

In response to a question raised by a journalist as why he, as a former Speaker, is contesting the Local Government Elections, Rajapaksa stated, “That’s very normal. We have our ups and downs – so, I am starting again from the beginning.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that he will contest the election from anywhere within the Hambantota District, based on requests from the party.

Meanwhile, Chamal Rajapaksa, the eldest brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, expressed, “We have a huge number of young people contesting the election from the Hambantota District, and we have significant female representation as well.”

“Given the current demand, we’re going to put forward a strong group of young candidates for this election. There are women, young people, and older individuals like us as well,” he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)

Adani wind power project not canceled yet -Power Minister (English)