Starting again from the beginning: Chamal Rajapaksa to contest 2025 LG Polls

Former Speaker of Parliament and former Minister Chamal Rajapaksa says he will contest the upcoming Local Government (LG) Elections representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

In response to a question raised by a journalist as why he, as a former Speaker, is contesting the Local Government Elections, Rajapaksa stated, “That’s very normal. We have our ups and downs – so, I am starting again from the beginning.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that he will contest the election from anywhere within the Hambantota District, based on requests from the party.

Meanwhile, Chamal Rajapaksa, the eldest brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, expressed, “We have a huge number of young people contesting the election from the Hambantota District, and we have significant female representation as well.”

“Given the current demand, we’re going to put forward a strong group of young candidates for this election. There are women, young people, and older individuals like us as well,” he said.