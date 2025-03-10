The ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya, Dishan Gunasekara has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today (10) to provide a statement.

Gunasekara’s arrival at the CID follows a recent summon issued by the CID for him to appear before the department to provide a statement.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at the CID this morning, Gunasekara stated that a group of police officers dressed in civilian clothes had arrived at his residence in Matara—where only his 84-year-old mother lives—and searched the house without a warrant.

He said the officers claimed they were searching for former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently on the run and evading arrest.

Furthermore, he added, “I am not a politician…as a citizen of this country, I urge the authorities to prevent such unofficial acts.”