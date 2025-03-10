Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has filed a writ petition with the Court of Appeal seeking an order preventing his arrest.

The petition, filed through his legal representatives, has requested that an interim injunction be issued to stay the arrest warrant issued against him by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had recently issued a warrant for the arrest of the former IGP in connection with a shooting incident that took place in front of the W15 Hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.

The petition was taken up before a two-member Appeals Court bench consisting of Acting President of the Court of Appeal Mohamed Lafar Tahir and Justice Sarath Dissanayake today (10).

Subsequently, the judge bench ordered that the petition be scheduled for further consideration on the March 12, after notices are served to the respondents of the petition.