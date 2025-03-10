Two arrested for transporting, possession of coconut oil unfit for consumption

March 10, 2025   01:00 pm

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two suspects for transporting and the possession of a stock of coconut oil deemed unfit for human consumption.

The raid was carried out last night (09) in collaboration with officers from the STF’s Aralaganwila Camp and a team from the Public Health Office in Polonnaruwa, according to police.

One of the suspects was arrested while transporting the stock of coconut oil in a lorry in the Karmanthapuraya area of Polonnaruwa, while the other was arrested for possession of the unsuitable coconut oil stocks.

According to the police, the arrested individuals, aged 41 and 51, are residents of Pannala and Santhiveli.

Additionally, 35 metal barrels containing 7,700 liters of coconut oil, 36 barrels containing 7,920 liters of coconut oil, and the lorry used for transportation have been taken into police custody.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Polonnaruwa Public Health Office.

