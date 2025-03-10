Sri Lanka to ratify ILO convention on workplace violence

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha, stated that steps have already been initiated to look into the ratification of the ILO Convention No. 190 on eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work for Sri Lanka.

He made this statement while responding to the Motion at the Adjournment Time moved by Member of Parliament Rohini Kumari Wijerathna representing the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus on March 8, in line with International Women’s Day, the Parliamentary Communications Department said in a statement.

Further elaborating on the matter, the Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha, emphasized that the government is committed to creating a world of work free from violence and harassment.

He stated that discussions regarding this had taken place during two prior meetings with the representative of the International Labour Organization in Sri Lanka, the statement added.

Accordingly, he underscored the expectation of everyone’s support in eliminating violence and harassment in the workplace, it added.

During this debate held on March 8, 2025, from 6.00 p.m. to 6.30 p.m., several Members of Parliament expressed their views on the significance of ILO Convention 190.

Recognizing the right of all individuals to a work environment free from violence and harassment based on gender equality, ILO Convention 190 on eliminating violence and harassment in the world of work was adopted on June 21, 2019, during the 108th session of the International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

Every member state that ratifies this convention is obligated to commit to ensuring a work environment where all individuals can operate without violence and harassment, the statement highlighted.

The ratification of this convention further affirms the government’s responsibility to uphold a world of work free from violence and harassment and requires necessary legal enforcement mechanisms to be implemented accordingly.

During the debate, it was highlighted that Sri Lanka’s failure to take the necessary steps to ratify this convention has deprived all individuals, including women in Sri Lanka, of the opportunities and protections provided by it.