Postal trade unions to launch strike on March 18

March 10, 2025   03:45 pm

Postal Trade Unions announced that they will launch strike action on March 18 in response to unresolved issues within the postal sector.

The Secretary of the Postal and Telecommunication Services Union Manjula Jayasundara stated that all postal unions have collectively decided to undertake this strike due to the authorities’ failure to address long-standing concerns affecting the sector.

Among the key issues cited are challenges related to employee recruitment, appointments, promotions, and salary increments.

He further stated that discussions were held with the Postmaster General regarding these matters, however, as no positive measures were taken to resolve them, the unions have decided to proceed with the trade union action on the scheduled date.

