The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered a suspect arrested for disseminating false information regarding Ishara Sewwandi, a prime suspect in the “Ganemulla Sanjeewa” murder case to be remanded until March 24.

The suspect, Lahiru Sampath, who is a resident of Dickwella, was produced before the court by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD), over the charges of providing misleading information about Sewwandi to the police via his mobile phone.

The CCD informed the court that the suspect’s actions had obstructed the ongoing investigation into the high-profile murder case.

After considering the submissions, Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala ordered the suspect to be remanded until March 24, Ada Derana reporter said.

The Police Headquarters has announced a cash reward of Rs. 1.2 million for anyone who provides accurate information leading to the apprehension of the female accomplice, who continues to evade arrest, after being involved in the murder of notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, also known as ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’.

The notorious underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, was shot dead on February 19, 2025, at the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court within the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex.