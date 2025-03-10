Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB?

March 10, 2025   04:02 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is reportedly considering nominating former Parliamentarian Eran Wickramaratne for the Colombo Municipal Council in the upcoming 2025 Local Government Election.

Former MP Hirunika Premachandra made this revelation during a media briefing today (10) in response to a journalist’s question.

She stated that a proposal has already been put forward within the party to nominate Wickramaratne for a position in the municipal council, though an official confirmation is yet to be made.

