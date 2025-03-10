Minister reveals new salary increment structure for university staff

Minister of Urban Development, Construction and Housing Anura Karunathilaka revealed that a substantial salary increase will be made for university academic and non-academic staff under the public sector employee salary revision.

The Minister made this disclosure during the parliamentary debate today (10), emphasizing that the new salary structure would significantly benefit university professionals.

According to Minister Karunathilaka, the salary of a senior professor, which currently stands at Rs. 139,075, will see an increase to Rs. 237,530 as the new basic salary. Similarly, a professor’s basic salary will rise from Rs. 117,350 to Rs. 198,280.

Beyond the basic salary increments, allowances for academic staff will also see notable increases. The research allowance for a senior lecturer (first grade) will rise from Rs. 27,776 to Rs. 28,189, while a lecturer on probation will now receive Rs. 19,910, up from Rs. 10,920. The study allowance for a senior professor will increase from Rs. 290,876 to Rs. 316,034, while for a professor, it will rise from Rs. 238,221 to Rs. 259,108.

For non-academic staff, the Minister highlighted that the increase in basic salaries would also lead to higher monthly allowances. A secretary’s monthly allowance will increase from Rs. 46,800 to Rs. 65,093, while a lower-grade staff member’s allowance will go up from Rs. 12,161 to Rs. 15,069.

With these adjustments, the total salary of a senior professor will now rise from Rs. 529,397 to Rs. 619,860, and a professor’s salary will increase from Rs. 440,913 to Rs. 515,844.