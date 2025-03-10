12 including schoolchildren injured in bus accident on Colombo-Kurunegala main road

Twelve individuals, including three schoolchildren, have been injured in a collision between a passenger bus attached to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and a truck in the Manchikade area of Nalla on the Colombo-Kurunegala main road.

According to Nalla Police, the injured individuals were rushed to the Dambadeniya Hospital for treatment.

Among them, a 12-year-old child has sustained critical injuries and has been transferred to the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital for further medical care.

Both the bus and truck drivers were also injured in the crash and have been admitted to the hospital.

Police are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the accident.