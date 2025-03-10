Special train services for school holidays and Sri Pada pilgrimage season

Special train services for school holidays and Sri Pada pilgrimage season

March 10, 2025   07:11 pm

Sri Lanka Railways has introduced additional train journeys for March 2025 to accommodate increased passenger demand during the school holidays and the Sri Pada pilgrimage season. 

Special train services will operate between Colombo Fort and Badulla, as well as Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai.

According to the Railway Department, the following special train services have been scheduled:

Colombo Fort – Badulla Route:

Special Train 01 (Colombo Fort to Badulla)

Operates on March 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 31
Departs from Colombo Fort at 7:30 PM

Special Train 02 (Badulla to Colombo Fort)

Operates on March 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 31
Departs from Badulla at 5:20 PM

Colombo Fort – Kankesanthurai Route:

Special Train 03 (Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai)

Runs daily from March 13 to March 31
Departs from Colombo Fort at 5:30 AM

Special Train 04 (Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort)

Runs daily from March 13 to March 31
Departs from Kankesanthurai at 1:50 PM

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

Corporate income tax rate on cigarettes to increased to 45% from April 1 (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

PM assures investigation into assault on female teacher at a school in Embilipitiya (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera on how to empower a generation of women entrepreneurs (English)