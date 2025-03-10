Special train services for school holidays and Sri Pada pilgrimage season

Sri Lanka Railways has introduced additional train journeys for March 2025 to accommodate increased passenger demand during the school holidays and the Sri Pada pilgrimage season.

Special train services will operate between Colombo Fort and Badulla, as well as Colombo Fort and Kankesanthurai.

According to the Railway Department, the following special train services have been scheduled:

Colombo Fort – Badulla Route:

Special Train 01 (Colombo Fort to Badulla)

Operates on March 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 31

Departs from Colombo Fort at 7:30 PM

Special Train 02 (Badulla to Colombo Fort)

Operates on March 12, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28, and 31

Departs from Badulla at 5:20 PM

Colombo Fort – Kankesanthurai Route:

Special Train 03 (Colombo Fort to Kankesanthurai)

Runs daily from March 13 to March 31

Departs from Colombo Fort at 5:30 AM

Special Train 04 (Kankesanthurai to Colombo Fort)

Runs daily from March 13 to March 31

Departs from Kankesanthurai at 1:50 PM