Sri Lanka Police launches new training to educate officers on LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion

Sri Lanka Police has launched its first-ever training program aimed at educating officers about the LGBTQ+ community.



The course, held at the Katana National Police Training Institute, is designed to enhance officers’ understanding of LGBTQ+ rights and ensure fair treatment in law enforcement, the Police Media Division said.



The inaugural session took place this morning (07) under the patronage of the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Sri Lanka, Ms. Bonnie Horbach, alongside Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasuriya. The initiative is supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Sri Lanka, according to the police.



A total of 24 officer trainees commenced their studies as the first batch of participants in this five-day introductory course, conducted by expert instructors from Equite, a Sri Lankan organization advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

The program aims to equip officers with the knowledge and sensitivity required to handle issues concerning the LGBTQ+ community—both within police stations and in broader society.



Speaking at the event, officials emphasized the importance of ensuring that all Sri Lankans, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, receive equal protection under the law.



Among those present at the launch were Equite Chairman Thushara Manoj, Senior DIG in charge of the Training and Advanced Training Directorate Sajeewa Medawatte, Executive Director of the Katana National Police Training Institute DIG Jaliya Senaratne, and DIG in charge of the Children and Women Bureau, Renuka Jayasundara.

