New exam to replace Grade 5 Scholarship Exam by 2028

March 10, 2025   10:02 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated in Parliament today (10) that the government is set to introduce a new examination to replace the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination by 2028, aimed at minimizing psychological stress on students. 
 
She stated that an expert committee will be appointed next year to review and reform the current scholarship examination process. The committee will focus on reducing the undue pressure placed on young students while ensuring that the exam remains a fair opportunity for academic advancement. 
 
Highlighting the root cause of the intense competition associated with the scholarship exam, the Prime Minister pointed out that disparities in school quality drive students to seek admission to reputed institutions. She emphasized that the government’s long-term goal is to bridge these gaps and create a more equitable education system. 
 
“The Grade 5 Scholarship Exam exists because of the inequalities between schools. It provides talented students with an opportunity to move to a school with better facilities. While we cannot eliminate these disparities overnight, we are working towards gradually reducing the gap between well-resourced and underprivileged schools. Until then, the scholarship exam will continue, but we are committed to minimizing the mental stress it imposes on students,” she said. 

 

