Over 155,000 new voters eligible for upcoming LG Polls  Election Commission

March 11, 2025   07:36 am

The Election Commission states that 155,976 new voters have qualified to cast their ballots in this year’s local government elections.

These newly eligible voters are in addition to those who were registered for the parliamentary and presidential elections held last year, the Election Commission highlighted.

According to the commission, the new voters have been included in the supplementary voter lists certified on October 1, 2024, and February 1, 2025.

As a result, a total of 1,729,330 voters have been registered for the local government elections scheduled for this year.

Meanwhile, Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake confirmed that all preliminary arrangements for the upcoming local government elections have been completed.

Additionally, the acceptance of postal vote applications for the elections will close tomorrow (March 12), the Commission stated.

Eligible postal voters are advised to submit their applications to the Returning Officer of their respective district before the deadline.

