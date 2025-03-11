Passenger dies after falling from moving bus in Ruwanwella

A 64-year-old man has died after falling from the front footboard of a passenger bus in the Humbaswalana area of the Ruwanwella Police Division.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon (10) when the victim fell from a bus traveling from Ruwanwella to Dannoruwa.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the man sat on the footboard due to a sudden illness before falling from the moving bus.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Humbaswalana, Ruwanwella. His body has been placed at the Karawanella Hospital mortuary, the police said.

Ruwanwella Police have launched an investigation into the incident.