Passenger dies after falling from moving bus in Ruwanwella

Passenger dies after falling from moving bus in Ruwanwella

March 11, 2025   09:28 am

A 64-year-old man has died after falling from the front footboard of a passenger bus in the Humbaswalana area of the Ruwanwella Police Division.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon (10) when the victim fell from a bus traveling from Ruwanwella to Dannoruwa.

According to police, preliminary investigations indicate that the man sat on the footboard due to a sudden illness before falling from the moving bus.

The deceased was identified as a resident of Humbaswalana, Ruwanwella. His body has been placed at the Karawanella Hospital mortuary, the police said.

Ruwanwella Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)