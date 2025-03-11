Two killed as car overturns into Yodha Ela in Bakamuna

A man and a woman have been killed when a car lost control, skidded off the road, hit a traffic signal pole, and overturned into ‘Yodha Ela’ in the Alikanda area on the Naula- Elahara road last night (March 10).

Another woman, who sustained critical injuries during the accident, has been initially admitted to the Bakamuna Hospital before being transferred to the Dambulla Hospital for further treatment.

According to police, the deceased driver was a resident of Katugastota, while the deceased woman and the injured survivor were identified as a mother and daughter from Nawalapitiya. However, no official documents confirming their identities have been recovered so far.

Efforts are currently underway to retrieve the car from the canal.

The bodies have been placed at the Bakamuna Hospital’s mortuary, and Bakamuna Police have launched further investigations regarding the incident.