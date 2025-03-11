Chief Prelate of Kiri Vehera arrives at CID to record statement

The Chief Prelate of the Kiri Vehera, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to provide a statement, Ada Derana reporter said.

On Monday (10), the ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara recorded a statement at the CID for nearly three hours about a house built by Ven. Kiri Vehere Soratha Thero inside the Kiri Vehera premises during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

While leaving the CID, Gunasekara told media: “There is a house in Kataragama that was constructed during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency by Ven. Soratha Thero of Kiri Vehera. I have no allegations to make—I know the exact details. The house was funded by Soratha Thero and built by a gentleman named Wimalaratne. At the time, following the end of the war, such houses were built for the former President, with huts also constructed for him in various temples,” he stated.