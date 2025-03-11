Chief Prelate of Kiri Vehera arrives at CID to record statement

Chief Prelate of Kiri Vehera arrives at CID to record statement

March 11, 2025   09:32 am

The Chief Prelate of the Kiri Vehera, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to provide a statement, Ada Derana reporter said.

On Monday (10), the ‘Basnayake Nilame’ of the Ruhunu Kataragama Devalaya Dishan Gunasekara recorded a statement at the CID for nearly three hours about a house built by Ven. Kiri Vehere Soratha Thero inside the Kiri Vehera premises during the tenure of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

While leaving the CID, Gunasekara told media:  “There is a house in Kataragama that was constructed during Mahinda Rajapaksa’s presidency by Ven. Soratha Thero of Kiri Vehera. I have no allegations to make—I know the exact details. The house was funded by Soratha Thero and built by a gentleman named Wimalaratne. At the time, following the end of the war, such houses were built for the former President, with huts also constructed for him in various temples,” he stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Eran Wickramaratne to run for Colombo Municipal Council from SJB? (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Suspect remanded for providing false information on Ishara's whereabouts (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu files petition seeking to prevent his arrest (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

'Sannas Pathra' presented to new Chief Prelate of Amarapura Nikaya (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

PM Harini vows action against political interference in education (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

Opposition Leader responds to claims of ྈ-year curse' with statistics and data (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)

EX- IGP Deshabandu's assets could be frozen if he continues to evade court  Dy Minister (English)