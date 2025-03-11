STF deployed for life-saving and firefighting services on expressways

March 11, 2025   11:32 am

The Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA), S. M. P. Suriyabandara, says that steps have been taken to assign Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel to the expressways from last night (March 10).

STF personnel have been deployed for life-saving and firefighting services during accidents on the expressways.

The Ministry of Defence had removed the Police Special Task Force, which had been assigned to expressway duties, due to the ‘Yukthiya’ operation carried out by Sri Lanka Police during the previous government a year ago.

Accordingly, steps have been taken to deploy STF personnel for life-saving and firefighting activities in case of accidents on the Southern Expressway, the Extension of the Southern Expressway (ESEP), the Colombo Outer Circular Expressway (OCH), the New Kelani River Bridge, and the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (E03).

In addition, a team of 20 officers will be deployed to protect the properties of the specially identified New Kelani Bridge on the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway (E03) and the Outer Circular Highway (OCH), focusing on preventing property theft on the expressways by various drug addicts.

