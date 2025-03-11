SC issues notice to ex-President Maithripala Sirisena

SC issues notice to ex-President Maithripala Sirisena

March 11, 2025   11:39 am

The Supreme Court today (11) has issued a notice to former President Maithripala Sirisena, requiring him to appear before the court on April 29 and show cause for his failure to comply with the court order to pay Rs. 1 million in compensation. 

This order stems from the quashing of the presidential pardon granted to Jude Shramantha Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death in the Royal Park murder case.

Last year, the Supreme Court delivered a verdict ordering former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay Rs. 1 million in compensation within one month for violating fundamental human rights. 

When the case was taken up for consideration today (11), President’s Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena, representing the petitioner, informed the court that Maithripala Sirisena had yet to pay the specified compensation amount.

Accordingly, the court issued a notice instructing Maithripala Sirisena to appear before the court and show cause for his non-compliance with the compensation payment order.

