Committee to review impact of bus modifications on public safety

March 11, 2025   11:41 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to set up a committee to examine the effects of modifications and decorations on passenger transport buses on public safety and to submit a report, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said.

Changes to the design and modification of vehicles can be made with the prior approval of the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, in accordance with the orders issued under the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act.

Accordingly, the “Motor Traffic (Construction of Vehicles) Regulations, 1983” have been amended from time to time, and regulations regarding how vehicles can be modified have been published through Gazette Notifications.

However, in addition to vehicle accessories and design modifications announced through such orders in the past, the Department of Motor Traffic has also prepared a set of guidelines for the decoration and modification of bus accessories through internal procedures and issued an internal circular.

Despite this, no relevant regulations have been published in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Traffic Act.

Therefore, taking all these circumstances into account, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation to conduct a study on the potential impact of bus decorations and accessories on passenger safety. A committee representing the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation, along with all other relevant institutions, will be appointed to submit a report with recommendations for appropriate action in this regard.

